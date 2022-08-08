TOWNSEND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A reward is now being offered for information after a barn fire in Huron County that injured a firefighter has been ruled arson.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire took place in the 4300 block of Medusa Road at about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Officials said when they arrived the building was fully engulfed and the northside of the barn had partially collapsed. A firefighter was injured at the scene. He was treated by EMS and released.

Now, investigators are looking to find out who is responsible for setting the fire. The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.

Anyone who has information should contact the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728 or the Huron County Sheriff’s Office at 419-668-6912.