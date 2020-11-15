Barley House downtown cited for third time by state for violating COVID-19 health orders

*Watch Gov. DeWine discuss Ohio’s growing number of COVID-19 cases above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit cited multiple bars in Northeast Ohio for violating COVID-19 health orders.

According to a press release, the following businesses were issued citations:

Rockin’ Horse Saloon, Huron Township: Received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity and permit not posted. Agents working jointly with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office observed numerous violations upon entry, including patrons standing and walking freely while consuming alcoholic beverages, congregating and moving between separate groups, and every seat at the bar was occupied with no social distancing barriers in place.

Barley House, Cleveland: Received a citation for improper conduct disorderly activity. OIU, Cleveland Division of Police, Cleveland Division of Fire and Cleveland Department of Public Health jointly entered the establishment and observed egregious violations of health orders. There were more than 100 patrons present, dancing, walking freely throughout the premises consuming alcoholic beverages, congregating throughout the establishment, and not maintaining any social distancing guidelines.

This is the third time this liquor permit has been cited for violating health orders. The location was previous cited on September 27 for improper conduct – disorderly activity. On October 3, the location was cited for improper – conduct disorderly activity, after hours consumption – Rule 80 and after hours sale – Rule 80. The previous cases are scheduled to go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission on Monday, November 16.

Eddie’s Club, Elyria: Received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity and after hours consumption – Rule 80. At 12:15 a.m., agents discovered approximately 60 patrons inside and widespread consumption of alcoholic beverages. In addition, agents found egregious violations of the health orders, including congregating throughout the establishment, standing and walking freely while consuming alcoholic beverages, no physical barriers seating and the bar area, and no social distancing measures in place.

These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.

