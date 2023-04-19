[Editor’s Note: The video above is about a Cleveland Guardian super fan!]

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Beer and baseball. The combination is an age-old tradition.

But, anyone who attends major league sports and concerts knows a cold one is almost never cheap. A new review though shows beer at the Cleveland Guardians‘ Progressive Field may be among one of the best bargains in Major League Baseball.

According to an analysis by sportsbook NJ.bet found Progressive Field is home to the 4th cheapest beer price in the league.

The review finds, “At just $5 bucks a beer, the ballpark’s average beer price is tied in 4th place for the best bargain in the MLB.”

An official at Progressive Field confirmed the cost to FOX 8 News and said “$5 is our cheapest beer option at all games in 2023.”

Beer at Progressive is at times even cheaper. The ballpark offers $2 beers ahead of some Friday and Saturday games. Pregame in the District takes place from the time gates open to the first pitch. The full list of $2 beer dates and times can be found, here.

The cheapest MLB park beer can be found at Coors Field in Denver Colorado. The price there is $3. The most expensive beer is found at New York Mets’ Citi Field where a brewski will set you back $12.

Here is the beer cost break-down provided by NJ.bet:

Cheapest Ballpark Beers

#1. Coors Field – Colorado Rockies: $3.00 #2. Angel Stadium – Los Angeles Angels: $4.50 #3. Chase Field – Arizona Diamondbacks: $4.99 #4. Progressive Field – Cleveland Guardians: $5.00; LoanDepot Park – Miami Marlins: $5.00; Comerica Park – Detroit Tigers: $5.00; Tropicana Field – Tampa Bay Rays: $5.00; Target Field – Minnesota Twins: $5.00; Busch Stadium – St. Louis Cardinals: $5.00; Truist Park – Atlanta Braves: $5.00; T-Mobile Park – Seattle Mariners: $5.00; Petco Park – San Diego Padres: $5.00

Top 5 Most Expensive Ballpark Beers

#1. Citi Field – New York Mets: $12.00 #2. Guaranteed Rate Field – Chicago White Sox: $10.75 #3. Wrigley Field – Chicago Cubs: $10.49 #4. Oriole Park at Camden Yards – Baltimore Orioles: $10.00 #5. Citizens Bank Park – Philadelphia Phillies: $9.99