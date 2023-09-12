*Attached video: New Day Cleveland Barbie chat

(WJW) – Today is the day! You can now watch Barbie the Movie from the comfort of your own couch.

Barbie the movie, directed by Greta Gerwig, is still in theaters but is now available on streaming services including Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and other streaming platforms. Click here for a full list of streaming options.

According to the Amazon Prime website, Barbie is available to stream for $24.99 to rent or $29.99 to buy a digital copy.

According to a post on the Barbie the Movie Instagram page, September will be the “best month ever” for Barbie fans.

An Instagram post shows that Barbie will be available to own digitally on September 12, there is a watch party set for September 17 and viewers can see the movie in IMAX on September 22.

The caption says, “Summers not over yet Barbies! ☀️Get ready for another blowout party and own #BarbieTheMovie on Digital September 12. Now playing in theaters.”

Another preview post on the Barbie the Movie Instagram page says, “From Barbie’s DreamHouse to yours. 💕 Own #BarbieTheMovie on Digital 9/12.”

For more about Barbie the Movie, the highest-grossing Warner Bros. release ever domestically, click here.

Barbie the Movie on DVD and Blu-Ray is available for preorder here.