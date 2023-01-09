AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A Barberton man was sentenced to prison Monday for raping a young girl in 2021.

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Tammy O-Brien sentenced 28-year-old Darnell Roberson to life in prison. He will be eligible for parole after 15 years.

He’s also designated as a Tier III sex offender. If released from prison, Roberson has to register with a local sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life.

Investigators say Roberson broke into his ex-girlfriend’s mother’s home in October of 2021 and raped a young girl.

He pleaded guilty to rape and burglary charges.