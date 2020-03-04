Barberton man pleads guilty to killing dad

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)- A Barberton man has been sentenced to life in prison for shooting his father to death.

According to the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office, 22-year-old Shannon Ingol shot his father in the driveway of his Barberton home on George Street back on June 19.

Shannon Callahan, 41, was taken to Summa Barberton Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Ingol was arrested a short time later and found guilty of a murder with a gun specification charge.

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison Breaux handed down his sentence Wednesday.

Shannon Igol is eligible for parole after serving 16 years of his sentence.