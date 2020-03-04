Breaking News
LIVE: Mike Bloomberg addresses supporters after ending presidential campaign

Barberton man pleads guilty to killing dad

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)- A Barberton man has been sentenced to life in prison for shooting his father to death.

According to the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office,  22-year-old Shannon Ingol shot his father in the driveway of his Barberton home on George Street back on June 19.

Shannon Callahan, 41, was taken to Summa Barberton Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Ingol was arrested a short time later and found guilty of  a murder with a gun specification charge.

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison Breaux handed down his sentence Wednesday. 

Shannon Igol  is eligible for parole after serving 16 years of his sentence. 

 

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 App