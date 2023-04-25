BARBERTON, Ohio (WJW) – “911 can I help you? Yeah, I’ve been shot, and it stings like crazy.”

It was just past 1 p.m. Saturday when a longtime Barberton resident thought he was shot by real bullets while hitting golf balls in front of his home in the 400 block of 4th Street NW.

“He had two big bruises in the back, and one penetrated his skin.”

City councilman and business owner Shaun Rocky Jaber knows the victim and fears he may have been randomly targeted as part of a TikTok prank.

“What’s going on is these kids are going around with paintballs and they’re freezing them the night before, putting the paintballs in the freezer makes it a little harder.”

While the victim couldn’t give police a good description of the suspects who fired at him, his ring doorbell camera was able to capture the getaway vehicle…a red or maroon-colored SUV.

And this isn’t the first time this has happened here in Barberton. Police say on April 10th, someone was shot with a paintball gun during a soccer game at Newton Park.

Barberton officer Marty Eberhart says, “We can’t say whether it’s related or not because there was two different vehicle descriptions, and the vehicle at Newton Park was a blue Hyundai Elantra.”

Meanwhile, Councilman Jaber says the victim has lived here for nearly 30 years and is beloved in the community.

He and other business owners are offering a $1,500 reward to anyone who may recognize this vehicle and offer information leading to an arrest.

“We want people to come to Barberton and not be worried about stuff like this happening to their kids or family members or an older gentleman like this guy or someone’s dad.”

Police say whoever is responsible could face felony assault charges.