Barberton man accused of having sex with children, sharing child porn

BARBERTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County sheriff says it has arrested a man suspected of having sex with two minors.

An investigator from the Ohio Crimes Against Children Task Force contacted the Summit County Sheriff’s Office on a report about a man they believed was downloading child porn.

A search warrant was issued at the home of Michael P. Keeran, 42.

Michael Keeran

The task force found evidence in the home, according to a press release.

He faces multiple charges including pandering obscenity involving a minor, pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, gross sexual imposition, and sexual imposition.

Keeran was booked in the Summit County jail.