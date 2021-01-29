Barberton man accused of assaulting relative with baseball bat

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– A Barberton man was arrested after police say he attacked a family member with a baseball bat.

Samson Peterson, 28, is charged with failure to comply, domestic violence, domestic violence menacing, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

Samson Peterson (Photo courtesy: Akron police)

Officers were called to a home on West Boxwood Avenue in Akron Thursday afternoon. Akron police said the suspect assaulted a relative and was armed with a gun.

Peterson drove away when officers attempted a traffic stop and led them on a short chase, according to police. He stopped his truck on Cordella Avenue and ran away, but was later arrested in Barberton.

Peterson also had other unrelated warrants for his arrest, police said.