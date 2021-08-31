Barberton high school going remote for 2 days while treating building for bed bugs

Bed bugs crawl around in a container on display during the 2nd National Bed Bug Summit in Washington, DC, February 2, 2011. In response to consumer concern about the rising incidence of bed bugs in the United States, the Federal Bed Bug Workgroup will hold the National Bed Bug Summit on February 1-2, 2011. During the meeting, panels will discuss bed bug initiatives, identify gaps in knowledge and outline suggested ideas for improving control on a community-wide basis. AFP PHOTO/Jewel Samad (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)

BARBERTON, Ohio (WJW) — Barberton City School District says their high school students are going remote for a couple days this week so exterminators can come in and treat the building for bed bugs.

In a Facebook post, the district says that while they’ve not had any reports of students getting bed bugs in their home as a result of their attendance at the high school, they want to put everyone’s mind at ease.

The plan is for exterminators to come into the high school building Wednesday at 9 a.m. to do another inspection and treatment of the entire building, so the school will move to a remote schedule for Wednesday Sept. 1 and Thursday Sept. 2.

The extermination is for the high school building only; All other buildings and busses will be business as usual.

Classes at the high school will be back in-person on Friday.