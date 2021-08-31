Barberton high school going remote for 2 days while treating building for bed bugs

BARBERTON, Ohio (WJW) — Barberton City School District says their high school students are going remote for a couple days this week so exterminators can come in and treat the building for bed bugs.
In a Facebook post, the district says that while they’ve not had any reports of students getting bed bugs in their home as a result of their attendance at the high school, they want to put everyone’s mind at ease.
The plan is for exterminators to come into the high school building Wednesday at 9 a.m. to do another inspection and treatment of the entire building, so the school will move to a remote schedule for Wednesday Sept. 1 and Thursday Sept. 2.
The extermination is for the high school building only; All other buildings and busses will be business as usual.
Classes at the high school will be back in-person on Friday.