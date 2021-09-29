Barberton City Schools suspending some bus routes

BARBERTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Barberton City School District announced that it would be suspending some bus routes through October 7.

According to the district, this affects the main bus routes only.

Students can participate in classes remotely.

If transportation is available for the students otherwise, the schools will have early drop-off available at all buildings.

“Please know that we are doing everything possible to keep our students in front of our teachers – we appreciate your patience and understanding as we work through this challenge!” the District wrote in a Facebook post.

Busing for students with special needs, afterschool activities, 4 Cities Company and preschool are unaffected.

Normal busing is scheduled to resume on October 11.

The District sighted ongoing issues with the pandemic as the reasoning behind the routes being canceled. Many Northeast Ohio districts have been struggling to fill bus driver positions.