Barbara Bush honors George W. Bush through newborn daughter’s middle name

(WJW/AP) — Former first daughter Barbara Bush paid special tribute to her father, former President George W. Bush, when naming her newborn daughter.

Bush and her husband, Craig Coyne, welcomed Cora Georgia Coyne into the world on Monday. Cora was born in Maine, not far from the family’s Walker Point compound in Kennebunkport.

Barbara’s twin sister, Jenna Bush Hager, said in a phone call to TODAY on Wednesday Cora was born six weeks early but is healthy and beautiful.

Hager said on TODAY that the baby’s middle name, Georgia, is in honor of their dad.

“It’s in honor of him, and I think that’s so sweet. We feel so lucky that he was ours, and I know Barbara wanted to pay tribute to him, so that is where that middle name comes from. It’s a big one.”

After the birth, George W. Bush released the following statement:

“With full hearts, Laura and I are delighted to announce the birth of our new granddaughter. Barbara gave birth to Cora Georgia Coyne on September 27, 2021, in Maine — not far from our family home where Barbara and Craig were married. Cora is healthy and adorable, and we are proud and grateful.”

The 39-year-old Barbara Bush married screenwriter Craig Coyne at the Maine compound in October 2018. She is the co-founder of public health nonprofit Global Health Corps.