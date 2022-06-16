BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – Two suspects were taken into custody after police say they led officers on a chase that ended with a crash Thursday morning.

According to police, Brecksville police were called to Dollar Bank at 7500 Chippewa Road for a reported bank robbery around 11 a.m.

An off-duty Broadway Heights officer saw a male suspect quickly leaving the Dollar Bank and told dispatchers.

Investigators say Independence police spotted the suspected vehicle and started a pursuit on I-77 northbound, near Rockside Road.

The pursuit continued onto I-480 eastbound before the driver got off at the Transportation Boulevard exit, got on I-480 westbound and continued onto I-77 northbound again, reports say.

According to police, there had been reports that the driver hit other vehicles during the chase.

The pursuit ended when the driver crashed into the Independence police cruiser and another vehicle on Lorain Avenue and West 85th Street in Cleveland.

Police say two suspects then got out of the car and tried to get away on foot, but Garfield Heights and Independence officers caught them and took them into custody.

The suspects were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment and were later booked into the North Royalton Jail. Charges are pending in the case.

No one else involved in the crash needed taken to the hospital.

Police units from Cuyahoga Heights, Newburgh Heights, Broadview Heights and Cleveland also helped with the incident.