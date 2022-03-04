Bank robbery prompts ‘soft’ lockdown at Independence schools

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) – Police are investigating after a bank robbery that happened in Independence on Friday.

According to investigators, the suspect came into Chase Bank at 6200 Brecksville Road and pulled out a note demanding money. The suspect then fled the scene and hasn’t been found, investigators say.

Officials say no weapons were drawn and no one was injured during the robbery.

Due to the robbery, the Independence Local School District placed its schools on a “soft” lockdown out of caution.

The suspect was wearing a black hooded shirt, bookbag, black knit cap, black pants with white stripes and a tan mask. Investigators believe that he left the area.

Anyone with information on the robbery should contact dispatchers at 216-524-1234.