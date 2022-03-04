Bank robber leaves keys behind, drops money as he ran from police

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)- A Cleveland man faces charges after police say he robbed a bank and ran from authorities.

According to the University Heights Police Department, Brandon Sanders, 28, walked into the Citizens Bank on Warrensville Center on February 25, passed a note to the teller claiming to have a gun, and demanded money.

Sanders took off with $407 but forgot his keys on the counter in the process. Police said when he tried to get back into the bank to get them, it had already been locked to the robbery. Sanders then took off on foot, dropping money as he ran away.

His vehicle was taken into custody and with the help of local agencies, Brandon Sanders was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.