(WJW) – The Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday that linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at the age of 26.

“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the team said in a statement. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”

OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND – JUNE 10: Jaylon Ferguson #45 of the Baltimore Ravens poses for a photo at the Under Armour Performance Center on June 10, 2019 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

A cause of death has not been revealed.

He played college at Louisiana Tech. Ferguson was drafted by the Ravens in the 3rd round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

He leaves behind a son and a daughter.