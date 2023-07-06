[In the player above, watch the Guardians Hot Dogs’ visit to the FOX 8 studios.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Diamond Sports, which filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, has paid the Cleveland Guardians for broadcasting rights through July, a spokesperson for the team confirmed to FOX 8 News.

The payment, made July 1, guarantees Guardians games will be broadcast on Bally Sports at least through the end of the month.

Diamond Sports, which owns 19 networks under the Bally Sports name, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March, The Associated Press reported.

In June, a Houston judge ruled Diamond Sports must pay out the full value of its media contracts with the Guardians, as well as the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Minnesota Twins and the Texas Rangers. Previously, the judge ruled Diamond would only have to pay half of what the teams were owed in rights fees.