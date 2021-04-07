Baldwin Wallace University’s mass vaccination clinic for students is underway

**Watch video above about Ohio colleges and universities beginning vaccinations this week**

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — Students at Baldwin Wallace University are now getting vaccinated against COVID-19 thanks to a mass vaccination clinic set up on campus.

About 3,000 students are expected to get the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, joining other universities across the state as part of a government initiative. The BW rollout is starting with student athletes, and then opening up to all this weekend at the Lou Higgins Recreation Center.

While fully-vaccinated students are no longer going to have to quarantine if they are exposed to someone who has the virus, the school has mandated masks for all through the end of the semester.

“We are grateful to the State of Ohio and Gov. Mike DeWine for making the vaccine available to our campus and happy to offer it to our student body,” said Dale Grubb, the school’s Health Advisory Committee chair, in a statement. “Our students have been terrific at complying with health protocols all year, and the availability of vaccinations bodes well for our ability to enhance our in-person experience in the fall as our state and nation work toward herd immunity.”

Students should check their email for more details.