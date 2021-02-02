Baldwin Wallace University target of cyber attack

BEREA (WJW) Classes have resumed at Baldwin Wallace University after a cyber attack affected the university last Friday, canceling classes and closing their offices.

The university has worked with the FBI and cybersecurity experts to restore their network and systems.

According to the university, essential services including safety and security, dining services, and secure residence hall access were maintained throughout the network outage.

At this time, Baldwin Wallace has not discovered any compromised personal information, but are continuing their forensic investigation.