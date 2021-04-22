Baldwin Wallace students to help with NFL Draft in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– It’s the opportunity of a lifetime for students involved in Baldwin Wallace University‘s sport management program.

Around 60 students will get to work the NFL Draft this year in conjunction with the NFL.

“I grew up a Cleveland sports fan. My whole family is huge Cleveland sports fans. It’s going to be a huge experience to be a part of this. The city will be in the spotlight,” said Daniel Rittgers, freshman.

“It’s about half of our program that will be participating in the draft so it’s a great thing,” said Dr. Charles Campisi, chair of the sport management program.

According to Campisi, some students will be paid. Others are volunteers. Most will work in administration and fan activities.

Campisi said the excitement is high, especially after students missed working the Super Bowl this year for the first time in nearly a decade.

“A lot of our planned events and activities didn’t happen this year or take place as they normally do. This is a big opportunity for our students to get out, get engaged,” Campisi said.

In addition to the group working the NFL Draft, some BW students are also headed to the Kentucky Derby in Louisville the first weekend in May.