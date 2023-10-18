CLEVELAND (WJW) – A recent poll done by Baldwin Wallace University shows that the majority of Ohio voters favor the protection of abortion rights and the legalization of recreational marijuana.

According to a Baldwin Wallace University Ohio Pulse Poll done by the BW Community Research Institute, 58% of likely Ohio voters say they would like Issue 1 to pass in the November 7 election.

Issue 1 would protect abortion rights, including “access to contraception, fertility treatment, continuing one’s own pregnancy, miscarriage care, and abortion.”

According to Baldwin Wallace, 59% of Democrats, 39% of Republicans and 51% of independents favor issue 1.

According to the survey, 57% of voters also said they plan to vote yes on Issue 2, which would legalize the recreational use of marijuana.

That part of the survey says 66% of Democrats, 50% of Republicans and 59% of independents plan to vote yes on Issue 2 in November.

“The majorities of respondents in these demographics favoring Issue 1 and Issue 2 indicate a strong likelihood of a majority vote for both ballot issues in November,” said Dr. Tom Sutton, political science professor and director of the BW CRI.

According to the Baldwin Wallace survey, 67% of respondents said they were certain to vote in the election on November 7, while 18% said they would “probably vote.”

“Issue 1 and Issue 2 are personal for many Ohioans, which means that we can expect voter turnout will be much higher than usual for an off-year election only involving voting for local offices,” Sutton said.

To conduct the survey, Baldwin Wallace CRI Ohio took a pulse poll of 850 registered voters, of which 750 identified as likely voters. The survey took place between Oct. 9 and Oct. 11.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb spoke with Fox 8 News Wednesday morning saying in part, “I think Issue 1 speaks to what a majority of Ohioans want to see. A recent polling has shown that a majority of Ohioans believe that the language in the amendment speaks to a common sense approach to making sure we protect a woman’s right to choose. And, a majority of Ohioans believe that this choice between a woman, her family, her doctor and her god. That’s what this is all about.”

For survey results about gun control, President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and Ohio’s two U.S. Senators, click here.