CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland’s Rockefeller Park and Cultural Gardens is 130 acres of wonderful.

Everyone in town knows that.

But what you may not know is that in addition to the well-used trails, ornate cultural plazas and cool statues, high above it all is a bald eagle, as well as a nest — so the eagles appear to be ready to stay a while.

It’s also very good news, as eagles in Northeast Ohio have been making tremendous progress in their return to the lakes and rivers of our area.

“When I started here at the Cleveland Metroparks, there were 100 nests in Ohio, and now it’s closer to 900 nests in Ohio,” said Cleveland Metroparks Naturalist Carly Martin, who isn’t surprised that the eagles are there.

After all, there are several nests in the Cleveland Metroparks system, including this one in Cuyahoga Heights, right in the middle of a ton of industry. The birds are adaptable and have found a place in the urban landscape next to the lake and the rivers — because there is a lot of food here.

“Eagles need big, strong trees to hold their massive nests and they need a great source of food, which is generally what Lake Erie and the Cuyahoga River provide well, and we check both those boxes,” Martin said.

That food will come in handy, because this is a very important time for eagles. The mature adults are getting ready to do what mature adults do.

“They’re building their nests they’re shoring up their nests from last year, strengthening up their pair bonds and getting ready to lay eggs. We usually see eagles sitting on their eggs in late winter and early spring,” Martin said.

Martin said they’re keeping an eye on the nest in Cuyahoga Heights to see if that pair is getting ready for eaglets.

But back in Rockefeller Park, the eagle is a symbol — but not of what you think.

It represents a cleaner lake that can provide a lot of food, enough for them to want to make out a loft apartment in the heart of the city and stay a while.

There are several eagle nests in the Metroparks and across Northeast Ohio, ranging from Ashtabula County, all the way to Huron and Erie counties.

Just remember, eagles are a protected species and it’s best to just watch them from afar.