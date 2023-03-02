[Watch related coverage on bald eagles and what they mean for the local ecosystem in the player above.]

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Stars and Stripes, the aptly named bald eagle couple that began nesting near Redwood Elementary School, are now incubating their third eaglet.

Folks tracking the bald eagle family’s progress on Facebook reported their third egg was laid just before 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 2.

“We are keeping the EGG-citement going!” wrote Avon Lake City Schools spokesperson Julie Short in a Thursday email to FOX 8 News.

Watch a 24/7 livestream from the nest on YouTube.

(Avon Lake City Schools)

Photo courtesy Avon Lake City Schools

Photo courtesy Avon Lake City Schools

The first egg was spotted on Friday, Feb. 24. The district’s spokesperson previously said bald eagle eggs take about 35 days to hatch.

The couple have birthed more than a dozen eaglets since 2015, according to the school.