COLUMBUS (WJW) – Once an endangered species, the bald eagle population is thriving in Ohio, with roughly 910 nesting pairs recorded across the state, according to researchers.

Hoping to spot America’s national bird for yourself? Ohio wildlife experts suggest keeping your eyes on the skies during the winter months.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife, bald eagles start courtship and building their nests during January and February. They lay eggs and incubate in February and March.

Bald eagles make their nests in large trees like oaks, sycamore and cottonwoods, ODNR says. The lack of foliage makes it easier to watch for them during the winter months.

Bird watchers are likely to spot bald eagles near aquatic habitats like rivers, wetlands and lakes. ODNR said that most bald eagles are found around Lake Erie and other large bodies of water in the state.

Wildlife experts recommend these bald eagle viewing areas:

During the winter, bird watchers can expect to see adult and immature bald eagles. Immature bald eagles are more difficult to identify, ODNR said because they have mottled browns and white plumage rather than the distinctive white head and tail.

Experts recommend using binoculars or a spotting scope.

Learn more about bald eagles in Ohio here.