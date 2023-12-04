(WJW) – Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife are expecting their first child.

Emily Mayfield made the announcement on Instagram Monday.

“We’ve been hiding a little something……..🤫👀,” she wrote.

“But we are THRILLED to share that baby girl Mayfield will be joining our crazy crew in early April 2024!”

The post included a picture of the couple with several ultrasound photos, as well as Baker in a hat that says “dad,” and their dog wearing a bandana that says, “big brother.”

Baker’s former teammate, Browns CB Denzel Ward, commented on the post.

“Congrats bro!” he wrote.

Travis Kelce also commented, writing, “Ayyyeee!! Congrats you guys!”

Baker and Emily were married in July 2019.