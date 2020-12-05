Baker Mayfield to wear custom cleats inspired by artwork from Avon High School students

AVON, Ohio (WJW) — Baker Mayfield will be sporting some custom cleats during the Browns next game thanks to some talented students at Avon High School.

The Unified Club created the design as part of the “Art of Inclusion” campaign through Special Olympics Ohio.

“Students with and without intellectual disabilities came together and painted a piece of art that represents the culture at Avon High School, INCLUSION!” said a district representative.

Courtesy of Avon High School

Mayfield picked their design for the “My Cause My Cleats” program, which gives NFL players the chance to represent a cause that is important to them. He has been a long time supporter of Special Olympics Ohio.

“I’m honoring my dear friend @mryouwontoutworkme – an amazing athlete, mentor to many other athletes and a champion as well as Avon High School’s Unified Club for their inspirational art focused on diversity and inclusion. Thank you to @solesbysir for the 🔥 art,” he said in a post on Instagram.

“The quote, “Diversity is a fact, Inclusion is an act!”, represents the Revolution of Inclusion movement. Obviously, none of this would be possible without great partners. Sports are truly the catalyst for inclusion and with the continued support from the Cleveland Browns, Baker Mayfield and Avon Local School District we are making the mission for true inclusion a reality,” said Joshua Messersmith with Special Olympics Ohio.

You can see Mayfield in action against the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

