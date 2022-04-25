NORMAN, Oklahoma (WJW) – Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was honored Saturday at his alma mater.

Oklahoma University unveiled a statue of Mayfield in Heisman Park.

Baker had 12,292 passing yards and 119 touchdowns at OU and won the Heisman Trophy in 2017.

The statue was dedicated during the spring game.

NORMAN, OK – APRIL 23: Quarterback Baker Mayfield poses with fellow Heisman Trophy winners Steve Owens, Jason White, and Kyler Murray of the Oklahoma Sooners during the Oklahoma football spring game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on April 23, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

NORMAN, OK – APRIL 23: Young fans show off their Heisman Trophy pose in front of the newly unveiled statue of quarterback Baker Mayfield of the Oklahoma Sooners after the spring football game outside Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on April 23, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

NORMAN, OK – APRIL 23: Baker Mayfield and Bob Stoops talk after Mayfield was honored by the Oklahoma Sooners during their spring game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on April 23, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

“I dreamt about having a statue right there and now I do,” Mayfield said to the crowd.



The statue is of Baker’s stiff-arm during a touchdown run in OU’s defeat of Oklahoma State in 2017.

However, many on social media are saying the statue does not look like Baker.

People joked that it looked more like actor Robert Patrick, as the T-1000 in “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.”

Patrick retweeted comments from people on Twitter, who claimed the statue was a tribute to the actor.

OU has statues of all its Heisman winners. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will be next to get one.

After the school posted pictures of Baker’s statue, some fans asked for a different artist for the next statue.

Mayfield currently remains on Cleveland’s roster.

The Browns apparently have not found a trade partner for him and his $18.8 million salary after signing Deshaun Watson.