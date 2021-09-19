Baker Mayfield pays tribute to Maxton Soviak with custom cleats

**Father of Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak honors those who died alongside his son during terrorist attacks in Afghanistan in video above**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is honoring a local hero with custom-made cleats.

With the words “Rest in peace Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak,” the cleats feature a painted portrait of the service member who was recently laid to rest in Ohio.

Max Soviak, Courtesy: Soviak Family

Soviak was one of 13 service members killed in an attack in Afghanistan last month as soldiers were attempting to evacuate citizens from Kabul’s airport, and dozens of Afghan civilians also lost their lives. He was also a standout football player during his time at Edison High School in Milan, Ohio.

“When Baker Mayfield reached out to have these made for an American hero, I knew we had to make it happen,” cleat artist Marcus Rivero said in an Instagram post.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off of the field prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Thanks to strict NFL uniform policies, Baker did not wear the cleats during Sunday’s winning game against the Houston Texans, but reportedly wore them during the pregame warmup.

Take a look at the sweet pair of cleats right here.