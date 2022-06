CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield has been excused from mandatory minicamp by the team, according to Fox 8’s John Sabol.

NFL Insider Ian Rappaport reports the decision was an agreement by the Browns and Mayfield. There is no word yet on if the team plans to trade the 27-year-old.

Mayfield currently remains on Cleveland’s roster.

The Browns apparently have not found a trade partner for him and his $18.8 million salary after signing Deshaun Watson.