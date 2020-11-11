Baker Mayfield activated from COVID-19 list

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during their NFL game at Heinz Field on October 18, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Baker Mayfield has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Mayfield was placed on the list after a Browns staff member tested positive Saturday morning and contact protocol was followed.

We’ve activated Baker Mayfield from our reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/l29u8EGbD7 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 11, 2020

To date, the Browns have yet to have a player test positive for COVID-19 since the season began.

Mayfield has played in all eight games this season for the Browns, he’s thrown 15 touchdown passes this year, seven interceptions and he’s completed 61% of his passes.

The Browns had a bye last week. Their next game is against the Texans on Nov. 15.

