Baker Mayfield activated from COVID-19 list

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Baker Mayfield has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Mayfield was placed on the list after a Browns staff member tested positive Saturday morning and contact protocol was followed.
To date, the Browns have yet to have a player test positive for COVID-19 since the season began.
Mayfield has played in all eight games this season for the Browns, he’s thrown 15 touchdown passes this year, seven interceptions and he’s completed 61% of his passes.
The Browns had a bye last week. Their next game is against the Texans on Nov. 15.
