Baker Mayfield, FOX 8’s Own ‘Feed the Need’ at TownHall’s 9th annual giving back event

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Catch Baker and Emily Mayfield today as they give back to the community by feeding a need in Northeast Ohio.

At this 9th annual Feed the Need event, the Cleveland Browns quarterback, his wife and other prominent community figures will serve 4,000 free turkey dinners to those in need from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at TownHall, the country’s first 100% non-GMO restaurant right here in Cleveland.

“TownHall has hosted Feed The Need for the last eight years and is proud to continue supporting the local community,” says TownHall owner Bobby George. “This event is the highlight of our year.”

Over 35,000 meals have been distributed in past years by Mayfield, Denzel Ward, UFC champ Stipe Miocic, Myles Garrett, Dwyane Wade and others.

And that’s not all. TownHall and their sister restaurant REBoL are also collecting gently used hats, scarves, sweaters, mittens, and jackets that will be professionally cleaned then distributed to those in need during today’s event.

Donations can be made by dropping off at either location or downloading their co-branded app – TownHallREBoL – and selecting curbside dropoff. A member of their team will come and collect the donation.

Everyone that donates will receive a free organic coffee or bone broth.