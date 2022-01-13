Bainbridge Township K-9 passes away suddenly

Bainbridge K-9 Ozzie

K-9 Ozzie (Photo courtesy: Bainbridge Township Police Department)

BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– The Bainbridge Township Police Department announced the death of its K-9 Ozzie.

The Belgian Malinois died unexpectedly on Monday at the age of 10.

“K-9 Ozzie’s achievements include several criminal apprehensions, including a murder suspect, while assisting the U.S. Marshalls. K-9 Ozzie had numerous narcotics detections and assisted in several SWAT callouts,” the department said.

Ozzie worked with his partner Sgt. Jon Weiner, a 25-year veteran of the department, for nine and a half years.

