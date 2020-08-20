Bainbridge police warn against stealing political signs

(Watch our story on Joe Biden and Black Lives Matter stolen in Ohio City in the video player above)

BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– The Bainbridge Police Department said it’s received about 20 calls about thefts and vandalism of signs for President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The police department reminded residents that people caught stealing or damaging political signs can be arrested and criminally charged.

“Just because you do not like their point of view does not mean one can steal or destroy their decorations,” police said on Thursday.

