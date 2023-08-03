BAINBRIDGE, Ohio (WJW) — Bainbridge police say three teens smashed the glass of a $25,000 antique candy machine during a July 27 break-in at the former Chagrin Cinema, which is now a catering business.

Police said a 16-year-old suspect from Chesterland confessed to the “acts.”

According to Bainbridge police, the teen also said he was with another 16-year-old and a 15-year-old during the break-in and that two of them broke into the business twice before “but just walked around.”

Detective Sargent Jon Bokovitz told FOX 8 NEWS the case will be reviewed by the juvenile prosecutor’s office, and the teens will likely appear in front of a judge within 30 days.

After the incident, police said nothing else was touched or missing from inside the building.