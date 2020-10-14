Bainbridge business owner indicted for fraud, theft and forgery, prosecutor’s office says

CHARDON, Ohio (WJW) — After a three-month-long financial fraud investigation, one business owner has been indicted by a Geauga County grand jury, the county prosecutor’s office reported.

Mark Hoehn, of Bainbridge Township, reportedly obtained loans from an 86-year-old in his town under the guise of his business Odyssey Printware. The loans were reportedly obtained using forged documents, the prosecutor’s office said. Hoehn, 68, is also accused of victimizing two other area businesses by charging unauthorized credit cards and forging documents.

“This was a cooperative effort spearheaded by the Bainbridge Township Police Department to stop a string of financial fraud from claiming more victims,” said Geauga County Prosecutor James Flaiz in a statement.

Here are the indictment charges reported against Hoehn, according to the prosecutor’s office:

One count of “engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity”

Two counts of “theft from a person in a protected class”

Two counts of grand theft

Three counts of telecommunications fraud

28 counts of forgery

An arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 4 at the Geauga County Court of Common Pleas. Hoehn is reportedly facing a prison sentence of up to 11 years.

