‘Bail!’: Video shows crocodile chase, almost attack Steve Irwin’s son in enclosure

(WJW) — Robert Irwin, son of Steve Irwin, is sharing video showing a crocodile named Casper chasing and narrowly missing him during feeding time at the Australia Zoo.

Irwin wrote on Instagram that it was recorded during the finale of “Crikey! It’s the Irwins,” his USA show. He called it one of the most “intense croc feeds I’ve done!”

“We prioritise natural behaviour with our crocs,” he said. “By getting in their enclosures with them, and letting them put on those huge strikes from the water’s edge, they get to use all of their predatory instincts and they just love it! Plus we can educate everyone about their conservation. But safety for us is also crucial and you definitely have to know when to call it. And with such a powerful and quick croc like Casper we had no choice but to bail!”

In the video, Irwin lures Casper out of the water and throws food at him. The crocodile ignores the food and goes after Irwin instead, before he yells: “Bail! Bail! Bail!”

Steve Irwin, better known as the “Crocodile Hunter,” died tragically in 2006 when a stingray barb pierced his heart. The family has continued his work as animal conservationist and wildlife expert and during the wildfires in Australia in January 2020, the Irwins helped save over 90,000 animals.