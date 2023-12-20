(WJW) – Dreams of white sand turned to mounds of snow, as passengers aboard a cruise ship bound for the Bahamas were diverted to a much colder climate.

ABC News reports the MSC Meraviglia was forced to sail from Brooklyn, New York, to ports in New England and Canada over the weekend.

Port Saint John, located in Canada, posted to X, formerly known as Twitter: “Merry Saint Cruise! Here’s a December twist, Saint John!”

According to the post on Dec. 16, the cruise ship was expected to arrive at the Canadian port on Thursday, Dec. 21, between 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In a statement to FOX Business, the cruise line said the ship sailed to Canada and New England becasue of “unseasonable and rapidly worsening weather.” The cruise line also noted, “the only alternative would have been to take the more extreme step of canceling the cruise — and thousands of people’s vacations — outright.”

ABC News also reported the cruise line offered passengers a choice — sail to the new destinations or cancel for a future credit.

The hiccup undoubtedly caused some debate from spectators reading of the mishap online.

One person wrote on X, “Hope they all had the drink package, because it surely would be depressing to find out you’re going to New England in #December, rather than The Bahamas.”

Another commented: “The cruise line did the right thing. Anybody who has ever experienced a ship trying to navigate thru a storm like that would agree.”