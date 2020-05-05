1  of  3
Bahama Breeze posts sign saying Orange Village location is permanently closed

ORANGE VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — A sign posted at the Bahama Breeze restaurant in Orange Village says that location is closed.

Our FOX 8 crew took a photo of the sign Tuesday that reads, “Beginning May 4th, 2020, this location is permanently closed. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

No reason was given for the permanent closing; FOX 8 has reached out to the company for comment and are waiting to hear back.

The sign also suggested visiting Bahama Breeze’s website to find a location near you.

