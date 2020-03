Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) -- Residents at Sprenger Health Care Towne Center in Avon Lake were treated to a St. Patrick's Day performance Tuesday morning.

A bagpiper was at the windows of the facility starting at around 10 a.m. to provide entertainment for the residents there.

Residents lined up at the windows dressed up in their St. Patrick's Day best to watch.

