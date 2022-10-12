NEW YORK (WJW) — The Cleveland Guardians are hoping for another shot at beating the New York Yankees Thursday. However, some rain could get in the way.

The same weather moving into Northeast Ohio Wednesday evening is going to impact New York’s weather Thursday. Meaning, the American League Division Series game in the Bronx could be affected.

Yes, a strong cold front is bringing showers and storms to the east coast starting Thursday afternoon and continuing through the evening. On top of the soggy forecast, winds gusts could reach 30 mph at times.

The SPC has a marginal risk for severe weather for that region tomorrow with damaging winds and an isolated tornado risk possible Thursday night. Heavy downpours could also lead to some localized flooding issues with a quick 1-1.5 inches of rainfall possible.

If the Guardians would have to move the game to Friday, the weather is looking much nicer, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s.

As of now, Thursday’s game is scheduled for 7:37 p.m. The Yankees beat Cleveland 4-1 in Game 1 of the ALDS Tuesday.