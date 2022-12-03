OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WJW) — One man may not have realized just how many law enforcement officers were inside a Florida store when he attempted to steal some items earlier this week.

As the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office pointed out in a Facebook post Thursday, “seriously we just can’t make this up.”

Photo courtesy Osceola County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook

The man they referred to as Brad reportedly decided to shoplift while a Shop With a Cop event, which pairs law enforcement with local kids for holiday shopping, was taking place at an Orlando suburb Walmart.

Unfortunately for Brad, the store was packed with nearly 40 deputies and other top brass.

“Bad idea, Brad,” the sheriff’s office said after the man was arrested.