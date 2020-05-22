Back to the Track: Get ready to preview NASCAR’s longest race, watch live at 3 p.m.

1  of  4
by: Kevin Connolly

NASCAR is back with its third race since the COVID-19 shutdown and it’s one of the biggest: the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Join us at 3 p.m. ET for a live stream to get you ready for NASCAR’s longest race. It takes 400 laps to cover 600 miles all in about four hours.

Find out how the drivers are feeling after two races in four days and facing NASCAR’s longest race.

FOX8 WGHP’s Kevin Connolly and Danny Harnden will also look at how everyone is dealing with all of the new safety procedures and more.

