Back the Blue rally held during Cleveland police memorial weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A Back the Blue rally was held today during the Cleveland Police Memorial Weekend.

To show support for police officers, rally organizers gathered at 10:30 a.m. in Police Memorial Square at Huntington Park by Lakeside Avenue and West 3rd Street in Cleveland.

Retired Sergeant Kennedy Jones sang the National Anthem.

Cleveland resident, Paul Forsgren, spoke about meeting and becoming friends with police officers in the Greater Cleveland area saying it’s life-changing to hear about what they’ve experienced as they serve.

“These are good people,” he said. “These are our fellow citizens. They wake up everyday wanting to go home to their families. They wake up everyday protecting citizens like me and I can’t thank them enough for that.”

The Greater Cleveland Police Memorial Parade was Friday morning on Lakeside Avenue in downtown Cleveland where the mounted unit, bicycle unit and bagpipes, ended at the police memorial with a service.

The latest name added to the memorial is Det. James Skernivitz, 53, who was shot and killed on Sept. 3.