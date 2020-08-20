‘Back the Blue’ rally planned outside Goodyear in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– A “Back the Blue” rally is planned for the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in Akron on Thursday.

It’s the latest rally centered around the tire manufacturer following calls from President Donald Trump to boycott. Earlier on Thursday, Akron politicians held an event at United Steelworkers Local 2 in support of the company.

The controversy started with slides and audio from a training session at the Goodyear plant in Topeka, Kansas. In audio from the training program obtained by WIBW, a person said, “Democrat. Republican. Trump. Biden. Sanders. Whatever. That will no longer be allowed in the plant.”

“Some people may wish to express their views on social justice or inequity or equity issues such as Black Lives Matter or LGBTQ pride on their face coverings, shirts or wristbands. That will be deemed approved because it applies with a zero-tolerance stance,” the speaker said during the meeting. “However if any associate wears all, blue, white lives matter shirts or face coverings, that will be not appropriate.”

That prompted Trump’s call for people to stop buying tires from Goodyear.

“When they say you can’t have Blue Lives Matter, you can’t show a blue line, you can’t wear a ‘MAGA’ hat, but you can have other things that are Marxist in nature, there’s something wrong with the top of Goodyear,” Trump said during a news conference on Wednesday.

The training slides were widely circulated on social media. In a statement from Goodyear, the company said the visual was not created or distributed by Goodyear corporate, and was not part of a diversity training class.

“Fostering an inclusion, respectful workplace is important to establish teamwork and build culture, which is another reason we ask associates not to engage in political campaigning of any kind in the workplace—for any candidate, party of political organization,” Goodyear said on Wednesday.

“Goodyear has always wholeheartedly supported both equality and law enforcement and will continue to do so. These are not mutually exclusive. We have heard from some of you that believe Goodyear is anti-police after reacting to the visual. Nothing could be further from the truth.”

