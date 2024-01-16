(WJW) – A former Bachelorette is a new mom.
Clare Crawley, 42, and her husband have welcomed their first child via surrogate.
“The Bachelorette” alum shared the news on her Instagram story on Monday.
“Feels like a good day to have a baby!” she shared in the morning.
Later that day, she shared a photo of her and her husband Ryan Dawkins in hospital scrubs with the caption, “She’s here! Healthy + beyond loved. Dream come true.”
Crawley shared news that a baby was on the way in July.
“Our laundry is about to get a whole lot cuter in 2024!! ✨This TRULY is what my dreams are made of! I can’t tell you how hard it has been to hold this secret in, as I’ve shared the last 10 years of my life with you all!” she wrote.
“This is one journey though that Ryan and I have been keeping close to our hearts as we navigated the uncertain world of IVF and all that comes with it up until this point. I can’t wait to share it all with you soon what it’s been like for us, and until then, we are so incredibly grateful to @eggwhisperer for making miracles happen! ✨”
“Baby Dawkins will be arriving via our amazing angel surrogate, in January 2024!!”
Dawkins also has two daughters, ages 8 and 11.
Crawley was the runner-up on the 18th season of “The Bachelor” and as the lead of the 16th season of “The Bachelorette.”