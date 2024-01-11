(WJW) – Former NFL player turned “Bachelor” host Jesse Palmer said his world has been changed forever.

Palmer, 45, and his wife Emely Fardo welcomed a little girl, their first child.

They shared a joint post on Wednesday with their first picture as a family of three.

“Our worlds have been forever changed… She’s finally here… ELLA REINE PALMER. Our hearts are overflowing with love and gratitude,” they wrote on Instagram.

The picture shows the couple holding their newborn daughter.

Palmer and Fardo married in 2020.

Palmer was named as the permanent host of the “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” in 2021.