AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A 25-year-old Akron man accused of soliciting babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat.

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said a grand jury on Friday indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.

The charges involve several children from three local communities, between the ages of 6 and 13 years old, according to his indictment.

Prosecutors said Luna posted his information on Care.com, a website for finding caregivers like babysitters or tutors, and was hired for babysitting services.

According to Luna’s indictment, he’s charged with raping a 6-year-old between December 2021 and June 2022 in Cuyahoga and Summit counties, and with raping a 9-year-old in Summit County in October 2018. He’s also charged with trying to solicit sex from a 13-year-old online in June 2021 in Summit County.

Investigators are trying to determine if others may have been victimized by Luna. Families who hired Luna as a babysitter are urged to contact their local police department or these local detectives:

Parma Heights Police Department is hosting a media briefing on the indictment at 2 p.m. Friday.