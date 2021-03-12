Babysitter charged after Akron 7-year-old shot in feet

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Authorities arrested a 22-year-old man after the boy he was babysitting suffered gunshot wounds through both feet.

Ronald Turner is charged with three counts of child endangering and having weapons under a disability.

Ronald Turner (Photo courtesy: Akron police)

The incident happened at an apartment on Romig Road in Akron on Feb. 18. Turner reported he was babysitting his nephew when he heard a gunshot and realized the boy was injured. He took the victim to Akron Children’s Hospital and that’s when police were notified.

Officers searched the apartment, but did not find any guns. There were at least two other children in the home at the time of the shooting.

Akron police said detectives determined Turner was responsible for the boy’s injuries. He was arrested Thursday afternoon. Investigators said they found an AR-15 rifle with a 50-round drum magazine inside his apartment.