BEAUMONT, California (WJW) – Police in Riverside County, California have arrested a woman in connection with a toddler’s death earlier this year.

Officers from the Beaumont Police Department arrested Heather Greenman, 37, of Riverside, in connection to the death of a 15-month-old who suffered serious injuries while in Greenman’s care.

Greenman was the child’s babysitter, authorities said.

Heather Greenman, 37, of Riverside, is shown in this undated photo provided by the Beaumont Police Department. Greenman is accused of abusing a child that she was babysitting.

The child suffered a serious head injury while being watched by Greenman at a home in Beaumont.

The unidentified child suffered swelling of the head and bleeding on the brain and ended up dying from the injuries.

Greeman allegedly told investigators that the child fell while running.

Witnesses were interviewed and warrants were served which led to authorities identifying another child who apparently suffered serious injuries while in Greenman’s care. That child, a two-year-old, was not hospitalized and their injuries were not reported, police said.

Greenman was arrested last Thursday and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning. She remains in custody while she awaits charges for child abuse and abuse resulting in death.

Greenman was arrested on June 29, 2023, and is being held at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning. Police also believe there may be additional victims.

Police say there may be more victims.

“We are looking for anyone who may have utilized her as a babysitter and maybe their child had some unexplained injuries and they didn’t think too much of it until her arrest,” Beaumont Police spokesperson Marcedes Cashmer told PEOPLE.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Beaumont Police Department at 951-769-8500. Anonymous tips can be submitted via email at crimetips@beaumontpd.org.