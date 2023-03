LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — An 8-month-old boy was found unresponsive and not breathing at a Lake Avenue home on Friday.

Lakewood police and firefighters responded to the home in the 11000 block of Lake Avenue just after noon Friday, according to a news release from Lakewood police Capt. Frank Eschweiler.

The baby was transported to a Lakewood emergency room, where he was pronounced dead. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene.

The incident is under investigation.